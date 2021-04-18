Retailers are stocking less British pork, survey shows

Retailers are stocking less British pork according to the latest shelf watch survey, despite increasing calls to support the sector.

The overall proportion of British pork on display in the retail sector fell in March, AHDB's new Porkwatch survey shows.

Overall, 79 percent of fresh pork on display was British, compared with 81% in the January survey.

Asda's pork display fell from 55 percent in January to 47 percent, its lowest level for some time.

Elsewhere, Tesco’s proportion of fresh British pork fell from 58% to 52%, which is also well below its average level over the past year or so.

Aldi, Budgens, Co-op, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose all continued to stock 100% British fresh pork.

The latest figures come against the backdrop of the ‘perfect storm’ of events that hit the British pig sector at the start of this year.

It prompted Defra, at the National Pig Association's (NPA) request, to convene a roundtable event incorporating producers, processors and retailers to search for solutions.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said: “Retailers at the roundtable event were supportive and said that demand for British pork was currently strong, so if processors could provide the product, they would sell it."

However, only Morrisons has taken action since then to support the sector, announcing a consumer price promotion across its pork range, while maintaining the prices paid to its suppliers.

The retailer has since announced an uplift in pork sales on the back of the promotions, which are continuing in April.

Ms Davies added: “We thank Morrisons for its excellent response in supporting British pig producers – it really has made a difference.

"We also continue to thank all those retailers that, as highlighted in the Porkwatch survey, continue to source a high proportion of British pork and use this as a selling point to customers.

“But, frankly, following the roundtable event, we expected more from some of the others.

"To see the proportion of British pork on display at Asda and Tesco actually falling in March is particularly disappointing.”

A follow-up retailer roundtable to discuss the pork situation, again convened by Defra, is due to take place on 22 April.