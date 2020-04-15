Revesby Country Fair called off due to coronavirus

The event, which was due to take place on 2 August at the historic Revesby Park, has been delayed until 2021

Organisers have made the 'sad but necessary decision' to call off the annual Revesby Country Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular Lincolnshire rural and farming show, which was due to take place on 2 August, will make a return in 2021.

It comes in response to the current public health crisis which has seen dozens of prominent country events cancelled across the UK.

Members of the public who have already purchased tickets for this year’s show will be refunded in full, organisers said in a statement.







Traders who had already booked stands will be offered a full refund or the option of rolling over their booking to 2021.

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said the decision was not taken lightly: "The show is a highlight of the summer for so many people and businesses.

"It’s the right thing for us to do at this time to keep everybody safe," he said.

“We’ve contacted all traders, ticket holders and supporters to let them know and we’ll be issuing full refunds in the coming days."

Revesby Country Fair is one the oldest in Lincolnshire, and regularly attracts more than 10,000 visitors and over 200 local businesses every year.

Money from the proceeds of last year’s show went to support a number of local charities, including The Butterfly Hospice Group, Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, and more.

The date for next year’s show has been set for Sunday 1 August 2021.