Review of combinable crops assurance commissioned by AHDB

An independent review of assurance in the combinable crops supply chain will be commissioned by AHDB.

The decision follows a meeting on Monday (16 October) involving presentations by both Red Tractor and the British Farming Union (BFU).

AHDB said the purpose of the review will be to provide answers to the questions being raised by the BFU and other levy payers.

It follows reaction to Red Tractor’s Greener Farm Commitment module, which has been proposed to be introduced on a voluntary basis from April 2024.

The reaction to the proposal and ongoing discussions in the cereals and oilseeds sector is evidence that many farmers are beginning to consider that assurance is becoming an imposition without a reward.

AHDB said independent experts will undertake a thorough examination to provide transparency and clarity of the quality, traceability, testing requirements and process for grain to enter all end-markets, outside of the existing UK assurance schemes.

The findings of the review will be shared with the industry by next spring, AHDB confirmed.

Cereals and oilseeds sector chair Tom Clarke explained more: “In setting the terms of reference and in gathering evidence, we and the experts will consult with levy payers and those who represent them.

“Some time will now be taken to ensure a thorough and effective review takes place, with the findings expected to be shared with the industry by spring 2024 subject to appointing independent experts by the end of 2023.”

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir added: “AHDB will contribute with independent evidence that helps provide a view on the value of assurance in supporting British farmers.

"We are already working on an independent international comparison study of competitor beef and lamb standards and today we have announced a similar study within the cereal and oilseeds sector.”