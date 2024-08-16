Rising bluetongue cases in Europe leads to new UK warning

An increasing number of bluetongue cases in Europe has led the UK’s chief veterinary officer to call for renewed vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.

The latest outbreak assessment confirms the growing number of cases of bluetongue virus (BTV-3) in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

According to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), there have been over 4,000 recorded new cases reported since May 2024.

The first ever cases have also been confirmed in France, Luxembourg and Denmark, while the virus strain has successfully overwintered in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

The overall risk level for an incursion of BTV-3 into Great Britain remains at 'medium'.

However, the risk of infected midges being blown over from northern Europe 'is variable', with it depending on weather conditions, as midges are generally more active during the warmer months.

Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and damage animal and business productivity.

Farmers have been asked to continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and of the 'vital importance' of responsible sourcing of animals with a reliable health status.

APHA said farmers should also speak to their private vet when importing livestock, as the situation in Europe 'is continually changing'.

Free testing is also available for animals moving from the highest risk counties of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex to elsewhere in Great Britain.

The UK's chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss warned that bluetongue outbreaks in Europe were on the rise.

"We must remain vigilant to the threat of disease spread. If you suspect disease in your animals please report," she said.

“If you intend to move animals to live out of high-risk counties, including if you are buying in new animals, please take advantage of the free testing scheme to help stop the movement of non-clinical disease.

APHA's interim chief executive, Jenny Stewart said the latest outbreak assessment underlined how important it was for farmers to monitor their livestock and to take up the offer of free testing where necessary.

She added: “Our scientists, vets and field teams stand ready to tackle an outbreak of bluetongue virus and ensure farmers are kept up to date and supported.”

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no clinical signs or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

It does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.

Last November, government vets identified the first case of the disease in Britain through the annual bluetongue surveillance programme.

The government recently set out its plans to minimise the impact of a likely outbreak of bluetongue as experts feared a surge in cases during the summer months.

There is currently no BTV-3 vaccine authorised or approved for use in the UK, however free testing is now available for animal keepers.