Royal Highland app set to enhance visitor experience for 200th show

The Royal Highland Show is launching a free app designed to make this year's event a more interactive experience as organisers prepare to celebrate its 200th year anniversary.

The app has been designed to provide the best way of navigating around the showground, allowing visitors to the show to plan their day.

Featuring an interactive map of the Ingliston Showground, visitors can access an overview of what is going on in each area and be provided with routes across the site.

The app will also enable show organisers to highlight in real time ‘not to be missed’ events and attractions, such as the start of the Grand Parade, celebrity chef demonstrations or the show jumping Grand Prix.

Users will also be able to access links to live results from the showground, as well as stream RHS TV to their devices.

The app release comes as the show celebrates its bicentenary in 2022, marking 200 years since the first event took place in 1822.

Earlier this year, organisers held a series of immersive storytelling installations to showcase the event's value and importance to rural communities.

This year's show, which takes place 23-26 June, will mark the first time it has gone ahead in full since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mark Currie, director of operations at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said: “The RHS app marks another exciting step forward into the future for the show, allowing visitors to experience the show like never before.

“We know there is simply so much to see at the show that some people don’t know half of what’s going on, so the RHS app will make sure they can experience as much as possible.”

The app can be downloaded on iPhone and Android devices and is available for free in both the App Store and Google Play.