Royal Welsh: Campaigners warn of mass tree-planting projects on farms

Rural campaigners have gathered at the Royal Welsh Show in a bid to put a stop to mass tree-planting projects on Welsh farmland.

They have told the Welsh government and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to stop the purchasing of prime agricultural land for woodland projects.

Campaigners have also urged government to curtail ‘outside interests’ and ‘big corporate companies’ from doing the same.

Posters and banners- including mock ‘farmland for sale’ signs - have been erected around the Royal Welsh Show site, which is underway in Powys.

Visitors to the four-day event are able to scan the posters to access a petition, directed at NRW.

It was launched after a Freedom of Information request revealed the Welsh government spent a £6 million buying up land for such projects,

Countryside Alliance Wales, which is campaigning against mass tree-planting at the Royal Welsh Show, said it wanted to make the public aware of the "ongoing threat" to Welsh farmland.

In February, the government announced that new memorial woodlands would be created at three separate sites, including a section of farmland at Brownhill in Carmarthenshire's Tywi Valley.

Posters and banners- including mock ‘farmland for sale’ signs - have been erected around the Royal Welsh Show site

The plans involve planting at least 60,000 trees, sparking fears that valuable agricultural land will be lost.

In the Carmarthenshire village of Cwrt-y-Cadno, Frongoch Farm was sold earlier last year to Foresight Group - a multi-billion pound private equity firm based in The Shard.

It plans to plant thousands of trees across the valley, prompting locals to launch a fightback, arguing that the afforestation will be largely made up of conifers that could damage soil and have a negative impact on the landscape.

There are also multiple reports of farmers being targeted through cold-calls made by agents working for investors wanting to buy farmland to plant trees.

Rachel Evans, director of Countryside Alliance Wales said: “Big corporate companies and the Welsh government are buying up precious land to offset carbon by planting trees.

"But we are concerned that no real thought has been given to the long term impact this will have on our ability to remain self- sufficient.

"It threatens fragile rural communities, heritage, culture and the Welsh language. We simply cannot risk losing prime farmland which Wales needs to feed the nation”.