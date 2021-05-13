Royal Welsh showground converted into campsite

Organisers behind the Royal Welsh Show have converted their showground into a caravan campsite following the cancellation of this year's event.

The showground at Llanelwedd, in Powys will be launched as a campsite from 28 May, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has confirmed.

It said it wanted to offer visitors 'first class facilities to those looking to stay on the world-famous showground'.

Nestled in the heart of Mid Wales, the society added that the showground 'is situated within easy access to footpaths and bridleways'.

It comes as the British public are set to take advantage of 'staycations' this year as international travel remains uncertain due to the pandemic.

"From the breath-taking views in the Brecon Beacons to hidden gems in the Elan Valley, the opportunities to explore are never ending," the Royal Welsh Society said.

"Come and stay in the heart of Mid-Wales at the iconic Royal Welsh Showground and explore what the local community has to offer."

Elsewhere, the Royal Highland showground was converted into a mass vaccination centre in February.

The showground has the capacity to vaccinate more than 1,000 people every day, according to the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

RHASS Chairman, Bill Gray said: “While this was not what we envisaged the first event at our new Members Pavilion to look like, we are delighted that we were able to offer it to aid in the battle against Covid-19.

“We can think of no greater use for this building than to support the national vaccine programme."