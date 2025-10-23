RSPCA Assured launches new label and sets 2050 higher welfare target

RSPCA Assured has launched a new brand identity and on-pack label as part of a wider drive to expand higher-welfare farming standards across the UK.

The assurance scheme, which certifies animal welfare for meat, fish, eggs and dairy, has also set an ambitious long-term target for half of all UK farmed animals to be reared under higher welfare standards by 2050.

The updated label, featuring a simplified and more distinctive design, will start appearing on supermarket shelves in the coming weeks, with full rollout expected by October 2027.

The change aims to make it easier for shoppers to identify products produced to RSPCA welfare standards and help farmers highlight their commitments to improved welfare.

RSPCA Assured’s executive director Toby Baker said the new look reflects the organisation’s next stage of growth and ambition. “Our fresh new look symbolises much more than a rebrand – it’s a statement of intent,” he said.

“We want to make higher welfare the norm, not the exception, and by 2050 we’re determined that more than half of the UK’s farmed animals will be living better lives under the RSPCA’s welfare standards.”

The launch coincides with the release of RSPCA Assured’s 2025 impact report, which shows that around 26% of all UK farmed animals — including salmon — are now covered by the scheme.

According to the report, that equates to more than 34 million terrestrial animals and 30 million salmon living in conditions that include more space, comfortable bedding and enrichment.

The organisation plans to raise that figure to 36% by 2030, outlining a step-by-step plan to increase its reach and strengthen assurance processes.

It expects an 8% increase in the number of animals covered by the scheme by the end of 2025, and has stepped up welfare monitoring with 14% more site visits compared with last year.

Baker said these findings demonstrate that progress is continuing despite challenges facing the farming sector. “With more than 4,000 members – including farmers, hauliers, processors and packers – and 1,800 labelled products now available nationwide, RSPCA Assured has never been more visible or impactful,” he said.

Baker said the refreshed identity was about reinforcing recognition and trust in the label. “We’re proud of the progress made so far, but there’s still more to do. Our mission to improve the lives of farmed animals remains at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

He added that RSPCA Assured would continue to work with farmers, retailers and food businesses to make higher-welfare production a mainstream standard.

“With the support of farmers, businesses and shoppers, we’ll continue to grow until higher welfare becomes the standard for all farmed animals,” he said.

The new branding will appear across retailers and foodservice partners from this autumn, with the organisation expecting wider adoption throughout the next two years.