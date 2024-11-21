RSPCA Assured pauses new layer welfare standards until May 2025

RSPCA Assured has paused the roll out of its new welfare standards for laying hens until May next year due to ongoing concerns raised by farmers.

The assurance scheme has confirmed further changes to its new laying hen standards, including an extension to the general implementation date.

This means RSPCA Assured members can continue to use the current 2017 version of laying hen standards until 1 May 2025.

Egg producers had raised concern over implementation of the RSPCA's new, tougher welfare standards.

In response, it announced amendments earlier this year, including extending the timeline for natural daylight by one year, to January 2031.

Now the assurance scheme has confirmed another set of updates following feedback with the sector.

As part of this, the implementation date for natural daylight for all systems will again be extended - from 2031 to 2032.

Kelly Grellier, RSPCA Assured's chief commercial officer, said the strength of feeling and feedback on the new standards had been 'unprecedented'.

She said: "Our members are fundamental in helping us improve hen welfare, and we have listened and taken action.

“We’ve made a number of amendments and clarifications to the standards. We hope these amendments will alleviate concerns and provide greater support to our members so they can achieve the new standards.”

What are the changes?

The amendments have been made in direct response to concerns raised by both RSPCA Assured members and the laying hen industry.

They include key changes such as:

• Extending the general implementation date for the standards to 1 May 2025, which means farmers can continue to use the current 2017 version until this date.

• Extending the implementation date for natural daylight for all systems by one year - from 2031 to 2032, giving farmers seven years from the date of implementation to meet the new standards.

• Committing to commissioning an independent researcher to develop in-depth case studies from farms which are already achieving 3% natural daylight - and those that are working towards it.

• The laying hen industry has also started the process for commissioning research in this area and have submitted an initial proposal to the RSPCA and RSPCA Assured for review.