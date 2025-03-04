RSPCA Assured rolls out new animal welfare standards for pigs

RSPCA Assured has today rolled out new animal welfare standards for pigs, but some of the bigger changes come into effect this time next year.

Support is available to help pig producer members to meet the updated standards, the assurance scheme announced on Tuesday (4 March).

Most of the new welfare standards have been rolled out from today, but the pig sector will see more significant changes in March 2026.

For example, split-sexing of male and female pigs by the time they reach an average live weight of 50kg will be introduced from 3 March 2026.

And from that date, cull sows and boars must be transported according to the RSPCA’s transport standards - and by an RSPCA Assured-approved haulier.

Neil Scott, RSPCA Assured assistant director of certification, said farmers' commitment was 'hugely valued'.

He said: "They should be incredibly proud of the improvements they’re making to pig welfare by meeting the new standards.

“If any of our members have questions about the standards or need further advice, please get in touch with our farming and technical engagement team and we’ll do everything we can to help.”

What are the new standards?

The RSPCA Assured's new standards include:

• The use of off-site lairaging facilities must not be used as an extension of the abattoirs’ on-site lairage. Off-site lairages may only be used in emergency situations

• A prohibition on the use of equipment that is designed to rear surplus piglets, except in emergency situations to protect the welfare of sick piglets.

• The introduction of split-sexing of male and female pigs by the time they reach an average live weight of 50kg. This has been reduced from 110kg in the current version of the standards (must be met by March 2026)

• Cull sows and boars must be transported according to the RSPCA’s transport standards - and by an RSPCA Assured-approved haulier. They must also be slaughtered according to the RSPCA’s slaughter standards at an RSPCA Assured-approved abattoir (must be met by March 2026).