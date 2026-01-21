RSPCA Assured tightens dairy welfare rules in major standards overhaul

Dairy farmers signed up to the RSPCA Assured scheme will be required to give cows more time at pasture, tighten antibiotic use and improve care from birth to slaughter under updated welfare standards announced this week.

RSPCA Assured said the revised standards for dairy cattle will take effect from 20 April 2026, following a three-month notification period. Members were formally notified of the changes on 19 January.

The organisation said the updates are based on best practice and the latest scientific evidence, and are intended to raise welfare while supporting farmers on higher-welfare systems.

Among the most significant changes is a requirement for adult cattle to have access to pasture for at least 120 days a year, for a minimum of four hours a day, subject to weather conditions, veterinary advice or transition periods. Heifers must also be given pasture access before first calving, with new records required to demonstrate compliance.

Clearer space standards have been introduced for calving cows, alongside tighter requirements around bedding, cleanliness and lying areas to improve comfort and reduce injury.

Feeding and watering arrangements have also been strengthened. Partitioned feeding systems must now provide at least five per cent more spaces than the number of cattle using them, rising to 15 per cent for transition cows, with clearer expectations on feed analysis and drinking space.

Transport rules have been tightened, with cows in the final third of pregnancy no longer allowed to leave the farm except as a last resort, such as for disease control.

From 1 January 2029, all cattle will need to be transported directly to an RSPCA Assured certified abattoir using a scheme-approved haulier, alongside new safety parameters for electrical stunning.

Further protections apply to vulnerable cattle being bought or sold. Animals such as cull cows for further fattening, or newly sourced milking cattle, must be moved directly between farms rather than via livestock markets or collection centres.

The updated standards also prohibit the use of GPS-controlled virtual fencing systems that rely on electric shock collars, citing welfare concerns.

Pain relief is now required for any condition likely to cause suffering, including lameness or assisted calving. Farms must also have a named Veterinary Health and Welfare Plan vet with out-of-hours capacity to respond quickly in emergencies.

Housing standards have been revised to ensure buildings are properly maintained and well ventilated, while routine preventive antibiotic use has been banned, with detailed usage records now required.

Calf care requirements have been strengthened, including mandatory use of teat feeders, a ban on abrupt weaning, and the introduction of enrichment from three weeks of age.

Farms will also be expected to have formal emergency plans in place, supported by clearly displayed action boards setting out instructions and contact details.

Izzy Candy, farming expert at RSPCA Assured, said the changes were designed to deliver practical improvements on farm while remaining achievable.

“The updated dairy cattle welfare standards will really help progress welfare on UK farms – from giving cows more time at pasture, to requiring pain relief for conditions such as lameness, and banning routine antibiotic use,” she said.

“These changes are practical, evidence-based and designed to make a real difference to the lives of dairy cattle.”

She added that the scheme would continue to support farmers as they adapt. “Alongside these new standards, RSPCA Assured members can find lots of additional helpful advice in the grey information boxes, or iboxes,” she said.

“They’re a great guide to help you stay ahead and understand what might be expected down the line.”

RSPCA Assured said farmers preparing for the April implementation date are encouraged to seek advice early to ensure systems, records and facilities are in place ahead of inspections.