RSPCA Assured unveils shortlist in first ever pig and poultry awards

RSPCA Assured has today announced 18 members in its shortlist for the scheme’s first-ever awards for pig and poultry members.

The RSPCA Assured awards are designed to recognise and reward pig, broiler, laying hen and turkey members for achievements in four categories.

These are excellence in higher farm animal welfare - going above and beyond the standards and expectations to help improve animal welfare, and excellence in the education of farm animal welfare - being proactive in educating others about higher welfare.

The third category is excellence in sustainability and higher farm animal welfare - demonstrating consistent dedication to caring for the environment and animals in general through sustainability efforts. The final category is outstanding contribution to pig and poultry welfare.

Forty-three nominations were made by RSPCA Assured assessors, who carry out member assessments and monitoring visits respectively, to ensure standards are met.

But only eighteen members were eventually shortlisted. RSPCA Assured's head of farming Joe Bailey said: “It was an incredibly tough job deciding on our top 18.

"We were blown away by some of the work our members are doing in going above and beyond to help drive improvements for farm animal welfare, particularly in light of the challenges of the last 18 months with Covid, Brexit and avian influenza.

"They should be really proud of themselves and we wish them the best of luck in the final selection process.”

The final eight winners will be decided by an independent panel made up of David Main, professor of animal health at the Royal Agriculture University at Cirencester, Dr Zoe Davies, chief executive of the National Pig Association, and Andrew Joret, chair of BEIC and the Lion Technical Committee.

Originally planned to be announced at the British Pig and Poultry Trade Fair, the winners of this year’s awards will now be announced during the week commencing 20 September.