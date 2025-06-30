RSPCA Assured unveils stricter poultry welfare rules for 2025

RSPCA Assured is cracking down on chicken welfare with tougher new standards set to reshape how poultry are cared for from September 2025.

One key change is the introduction of a housing confinement contingency plan to manage situations when free-range birds need to be temporarily housed indoors, such as during disease outbreaks.

There is also a notable shift in antibiotic use policy, with the assurance scheme's updated standards emphasising prevention over cure.

Routine prophylactic use of antibiotics will be banned and farms will be required to conduct an annual review of antibiotic use as part of their veterinary health and welfare plan.

To enhance welfare monitoring at slaughterhouses, the new guidelines strongly recommend the adoption of AI technology and CCTV upgrades.

The RSPCA is currently reviewing Intelligent camera surveillance systems designed to detect welfare issues in real time during processing.

Additionally, there is a new recommendation—though not compulsory—that verandas be installed on free-range chicken units to encourage natural ranging behaviour, improve litter quality, and provide semi-outdoor shelter for the birds.

According to the assurance scheme, the revised standards draw on the latest scientific research and veterinary expertise.

Neil Scott, assistant director of certification at RSPCA Assured, said: “We are able to continually progress and improve the lives of millions of farmed animals thanks to the ongoing commitment of our members.

"All RSPCA Assured members want the best for the animals in their care, and we hope these updated standards will help them to keep achieving their higher welfare goals.”

Members seeking guidance on the updated standards can contact the RSPCA Assured farming and technical engagement team via the organisation’s online membership services.