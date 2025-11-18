RSPCA Assured unveils tough new hatchery rules to boost chick welfare

Chick welfare on British farms is set for a significant step forward as RSPCA Assured unveils updated hatchery standards, bringing in new requirements designed to modernise practices and tighten protections.

The assurance scheme has published the revised RSPCA welfare standards to all members, with the changes taking effect on 16 February 2026 after the standard three-month notice period.

RSPCA Assured — which certifies around half of all UK laying hens and a large share of poultry farms supplying major retailers — says the new measures will help raise consistency and drive progress across the sector.

Key changes include new culling requirements aligned with the latest Humane Slaughter Association guidance, plans to prevent the killing of healthy, viable chicks, and strengthened handling rules covering posture, stability, recovery and overcrowding.

Hatcheries will also be expected to improve emergency planning for fires, floods and power failures — an area increasingly scrutinised by consumers and retailers seeking greater assurance around risk management.

The updated standards bring in expanded staff training requirements and a written Wild Animal Control Plan, which must prioritise humane methods and protect non-target species.

Expectations are also set for the use of emerging technologies such as in-ovo vaccination and artificial intelligence. In addition, any transport by sea, air or rail will now require formal permission and a detailed welfare plan.

These changes matter in practice. Improved handling, clearer protocols and better-trained staff can reduce injuries, boost chick survival rates and support smoother hatchery operations.

With consumers increasingly choosing products backed by higher-welfare labels, the scheme believes the updated rules will strengthen confidence throughout the supply chain.

RSPCA Assured’s assistant director of certification, Neil Scott, said the improvements were only possible because of the dedication of scheme members.

“Thanks to the ongoing commitment of our members, we are able to bring in new updates that further protect and improve the lives of chicks,” he said.

He added that the revised standards will support producers “on their higher-welfare journey” and help deliver the best welfare “at every stage of farmed animals' lives”.

Producers needing support to meet the new requirements can contact RSPCA Assured’s farming and technical engagement team through its online membership services.

With welfare expectations rising among retailers, consumers and international markets, the updated standards signal continued momentum towards higher-welfare poultry production.