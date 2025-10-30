RSPCA Assured warns farmers to prepare livestock for firework stress

Farmers are being urged to take extra precautions to protect livestock this fireworks season, as new polling by the RSPCA suggests more than six million households in England and Wales plan to set off fireworks in the coming weeks.

Cattle and sheep startled by sudden explosions often bolt in panic, risking injury on fences, farm machinery — or even running onto roads. Poultry are also vulnerable, with frightened hens crowding together, and some being smothered in the panic.

RSPCA Assured, the farm assurance scheme run by the RSPCA, is offering practical advice to help farmers reduce stress and prevent accidents as Bonfire Night approaches.

“Every year, farmed animals are frightened by fireworks – despite it being illegal to light fireworks near fields and barns where livestock are kept,” said Charlotte Thomas, regional assessment manager at RSPCA Assured. “We are offering advice to farmers and the public to help reduce the fear and stress fireworks cause.”

She added that both the RSPCA and RSPCA Assured are asking people to be “Kind Sparks” by considering the impact of fireworks on animals and choosing organised displays over home events.

“We know 66% of animal owners say that backyard firework displays are a major concern,” she said, adding that unpredictability around when and where fireworks are set off “highlights the levels of anxiety and worry so many owners have.”

RSPCA Assured is encouraging farmers to take several practical steps to protect livestock from distress. They recommend talking to neighbours and the local community to make them aware of livestock nearby and the risks fireworks pose.

Fences and enclosures should be checked and reinforced in case animals panic and try to escape. Playing low, soothing music can help to mask the sound of fireworks, especially if animals are gradually introduced to background noise in the days leading up to Bonfire Night.

Farmers are also advised to monitor their animals closely during displays, staying nearby to spot any signs of distress or injury. Where possible, an experienced and familiar stockperson should stay with the animals while fireworks are going off. Once the noise has stopped, fields and paddocks should be checked for firework debris that could cause harm.

The RSPCA continues to call for tighter firework legislation to protect animals and rural communities. Its proposals include reducing the maximum permitted noise level from 120dB to 90dB, restricting sales to licensed outlets, and introducing ‘firework-free zones’ near livestock, wildlife habitats, and sensitive rural areas.

Thomas added: “We want people to speak to their neighbours about any planned celebrations and preferably attend organised public events instead. We hope this will help reduce the impact on all animals.”