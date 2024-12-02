RSPCA calls for non-stun slaughter ban as numbers rise nearly 20%

The RSPCA has called for end to non-stun slaughter in the UK after new figures show a near 20% increase in animals slaughtered without pre-stunning.

The Food Standards Authority (FSA) released the figures, with non-stun slaughter now accounting for around half million animals every week.

This totals an 18.5% increase in animals being slaughtered without pre-stunning since 2022.

The RSPCA said it was 'disappointed' in the figures as it was a 'real concern' for animal welfare in the UK.

The figures show that there were 30.11 million animals slaughtered without pre-stunning in 2024, compared to 25.4 million in 2022.

Non-stun slaughter rose for both halal and Shechita, with a 20.9% increase in non-stunned halal and a 2% increase in non-stunned kosher.

Legislation in the UK requires all farm animals to be stunned before they're slaughtered, as stunning ensures animals are unconscious at the time of slaughter so they cannot feel pain.

For slaughter to be humane, the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities say that it is essential that animals are effectively stunned.

However, laws in UK nations, inherited from the EU, contain exemptions that permit the slaughter of sheep, goats, cattle and birds without pre-stunning.

This exemption is made when the slaughter is for religious purposes, such as Halal and Kosher meat for Muslim and Jewish communities, respectively.

David Bowles, head of public affairs at the RSPCA, said the charity had long campaigned to bring an end to non-stun slaughter in the UK.

“Based on predictions, over half a million animals are slaughtered without stunning every single week," he explained.

"We would like to see a change in the law which would protect the welfare of millions of farmed animals.

“We acknowledge that religious beliefs and practices should be respected, however, all animals should be treated humanely at the time of killing and therefore be stunned prior to slaughter."

The RSPCA is also campaigning for a ban on exporting non stunned meat from the UK, which it believes "breaks the tenet, if not the wording, in slaughter our legislation".

The current figures released by the FSA on exports of non-stunned meat "are ambiguous at best, but show exports of halal non-stunned meat".

Mr Bowles said: "We urge the FSA to offer more clarity on this issue on numbers and destinations of this meat which we believe is against the thrust of the law.”