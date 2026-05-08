RSPCA unveils major welfare overhaul for beef cattle farms

Thousands of beef cattle could see major welfare improvements under sweeping new RSPCA standards coming into force later this year.

The updated rules for RSPCA Assured farms will introduce tougher requirements on pasture access, pain relief, housing and animal handling, in what the charity says is a major step forward for livestock welfare.

The new standards, which take effect from 3 August 2026, will also place limits on how often cattle can be moved between sites during their lifetime and introduce stricter welfare expectations for calves from an earlier age.

Among the biggest changes is a requirement for cattle to have permanent access to pasture by five months old during the grass-growing season, unless weather conditions, veterinary advice or finishing periods prevent it.

Calves reared artificially must also now be fed milk through teat feeding systems rather than buckets, while fixed milk allowances are being replaced with daily weight gain targets.

Environmental enrichment, including brushes, will need to be provided from three weeks of age, and calves must be grouped socially from one week old.

The RSPCA said the changes are designed to improve welfare throughout every stage of the animals’ lives.

Dr Holly Gower, senior scientific and policy officer at the RSPCA, said the revised standards would “help make impactful welfare improvements on UK farms”.

“These science-based changes will give beef calves earlier access to vital welfare benefits,” she said.

New measures will also strengthen pain relief requirements for downer cattle and calves undergoing procedures such as disbudding or castration.

Farmers will additionally face a new lifetime limit of four cattle movements between holdings, with compulsory record keeping introduced for transfers between units and sites.

The revised standards include stricter housing and comfort rules, requiring alternative loose housing to be available for cattle unwilling to use cubicles.

Bull pens must now allow both visual and physical contact with other cattle, while lying areas at slaughterhouses will need bedding to improve comfort before slaughter.

Other updates include annual testing of drinking water supplies for bacterial contamination and mandatory air-flow assessments in naturally ventilated buildings.

The RSPCA has also banned methane-reducing feed additives where they negatively affect cattle behaviour or welfare.

Staff working with livestock will be expected to complete at least 30 hours of professional development training every year under the strengthened guidance.

Dr Gower said the updated standards were also intended to help farmers prepare for future welfare expectations.

“They give a good idea of where the standards might be heading in the future,” she said.

While the changes are expected to improve welfare standards, some farms may need to make operational adjustments to meet the new requirements ahead of implementation.

RSPCA Assured said support and guidance would be available to help members transition to the updated rules.

The changes reflect growing pressure on the livestock sector to improve animal welfare standards while continuing to deliver sustainable food production.