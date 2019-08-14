RSPCA warns against Brexit farm deregulation

The UK currently has much higher standards than many non-EU countries with which it is seeking trade deals

Animal welfare experts have warned against the collapse of livestock welfare standards after the NFU president said deregulation was the only option in a no-deal.

The RSPCA has highlighted the risk of farm deregulation and what it means for welfare standards of the UK’s farm animals.

In order for UK farmers to compete with cheap, low-quality meat and egg products which could flood into Britain following a no-deal Brexit, the president of the NFU has stated that the government’s only option will be to deregulate the industry.









For example, the USA gives growth hormones to its cows, still uses conventional battery cages in most states and washes its chicken in chlorine.

The USA also uses sow stalls in most pig production, which causes welfare problems.

Up until now, the government has consistently committed to maintaining or raising the UK’s animal welfare standards once the UK leaves the EU.

However, in the case of a no-deal the UK may seek to import food from other countries such as the USA, where welfare standards are not in line with the UK.

In the increasingly likely scenario of a no-deal Brexit, the UK would be under pressure to accept farm products produced to standards which are lower and even illegal for UK producers.

The NFU president has suggested the only way to compete with this influx of cheaper chicken is deregulation.

The RSPCA said chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef on supermarket shelves is now 'much closer to being a reality'.

Head of Public Affairs David Bowles said: “We have always said that a no-deal Brexit could result in a race to the bottom in terms of animal welfare standards and, worryingly, the government’s promise to maintain those standards sounds increasingly hollow.

“If the farming industry does deregulate because of a no-deal Brexit, food products which are currently banned from being sold anywhere in the EU due to the unacceptable method of their production will be allowed to be sold in the UK.

Mr Bowles added: “Eight out of 10 people believe that animal welfare laws in the UK should be improved or at least kept at the same level after the UK leaves the EU.

If the government is serious about ensuring the long-term survival of the UK’s farming industry, the UK should be building on its reputation for gold standard farm animal welfare. Scrapping farm animal welfare regulations and lowering welfare standards cannot and must not be the answer. ”

The charity said it would like to see a commitment to protecting the UK’sc animal welfare standards enshrined in law under the Agriculture and Trade Bills and all current animal welfare laws.