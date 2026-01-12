Ruminant sector urged to act as new survey targets antibiotic use proof gap

The UK ruminant sector is being urged to act now to avoid falling behind on how it proves responsible antibiotic use, as a new industry-wide survey is launched.

The survey, part of the ruminant roadmap initiative, is seeking views from across the sector on the challenge of demonstrating responsible antimicrobial and antibiotic stewardship.

It forms the first stage of a collaborative programme bringing together farmers, vets and other stakeholders to co-develop a practical roadmap that supports animal health and welfare, while strengthening confidence in how antibiotics are used.

Central to the work is the role of data, with the initiative aiming to define exactly what ruminant antibiotic use information is needed at farm level and for national reporting. The goal is to ensure data collection delivers clear value back to farms and veterinary practices, while being collated and shared responsibly.

Survey responses will help identify what data is already available and where difficulties lie, allowing barriers to collection and use to be better understood and addressed in a way that benefits those supplying the information.

Alongside insights from workshops and a summit event, the findings will shape a practical plan to improve current approaches. This is intended to support animal health and welfare, while helping protect the UK’s important export markets.

Supporting the launch, Mark Jelley, chair of the Cattle Antibiotic Guardian Group, said farmers are “already required to record their purchase and use of veterinary medicines”, but that “turning this requirement into evidence of responsible use while also being confident that data is being used responsibly is challenging”.

He warned that the ruminant sector risks losing ground internationally, noting that “other food producing species in the UK can demonstrate their medicine use with confidence” and that “many competitor nations are now legislating for this data collection too”.

Those working across the UK ruminant sector, including farmers, vets, academics and government employees, are being encouraged to take part. Organisers stress it is vital that voices from all ruminant sectors and all parts of the UK are represented, so solutions are shaped by the whole industry.

The survey is open until 28 February 2026 and is available online.