Rural campaigners call for 'rooftop-first' policy to solar power

Rural campaigners have responded to the government’s proposed planning reforms by calling for a 'rooftop-first' approach to solar power, rather than on productive farmland.

It comes after reports in August that councils will be ordered to give a raft of wind and solar farm projects the green light under an overhaul of planning rules.

The shake-up, ordered by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, means local planners will have an obligation to back schemes that help reach net zero targets.

And any council or other planning authority which blocks a proposal could risk expensive legal appeals that developers are likely to win.

As part of the consultation response, rural campaigners at the Countryside Alliance argued that the countryside had a role in tackling challenges like housing shortages and environmental sustainability.

However, it said that the government must work with those who live and work in rural areas to ensure that the delivery benefited instead of harming them.

The government's proposed National Planning Policy Framework includes measures to boost renewable energy, particularly solar power, as part of the UK's drive toward net zero.

While the Countryside Alliance said it fully supported this, it advocated for a 'rooftop-first' approach to solar installations.

It argued that solar panels should be placed on the rooftops of new homes, commercial buildings, and car parks before using productive farmland or greenfield sites.

This would protect valuable agricultural land and natural spaces while maximising the use of existing infrastructure, the rural body said.

It pointed to research by the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), which suggested that up to 60% of the UK's solar energy needs could be met by rooftop installations alone.

"The alliance believes this approach would reduce the need to sacrifice productive farmland and better balance the country’s energy and environmental needs," a Countryside Alliance spokesperson said.

"The alliance’s response to the consultation highlights the need for a balanced approach that addresses housing shortages and renewable energy goals while protecting the environment."

It comes as the Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) said it was 'taking a stand' to protect tenanted farmland in North Yorkshire from a proposed large-scale solar energy development.

The body said the proposal could significantly impact the livelihood of the Sturdys' - a tenant family who have farmed on land off Great Sike Road, Old Malton since the 1970s.