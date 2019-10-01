Rustlers steal 10 lambs from Perth and Kinross farm

The lambs were about to be taken to market, and were expected to be valued collectively at over £400

Police are appealing for more information after rustlers stole ten lambs from a farm in Perth and Kinross, Scotland.

The theft of sheep from a farm near Killin, between 7pm Monday 13 September and 7am the following day.

Ten Cheviot lambs were stolen from a pen at the farm, located off the A827.

The lambs were about to be taken to market, and were expected to be valued collectively at over £400.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We do not have any other reports of stolen or missing livestock in this area at the moment, but we would ask all farmers and gamekeepers to be vigilant, and alert us to any potential suspicious activity.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/25976/19.”

Last month, livestock rustlers stole around 80 lambs from a field near Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

Livestock theft is the most costly crime for the UK’s farming industry after agricultural vehicles and farm machinery.