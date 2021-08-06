Rustlers steal 140 sheep from Cheshire farms

Police have issued farmers a warning to keep livestock safe from rustlers after around 140 sheep were recently snatched in Cheshire.

The county's police force recently issued a warning to farmers to be 'ever vigilant' as cases of large-scale livestock thefts continue to occur.

Recently, Cheshire has experienced two reports of theft of livestock from the east of the county, in Sutton and in Rainow.

"A total of approximately 140 sheep have been taken, what is also apparent is that the sheep that have been taken appear to have been selected as opposed to randomly picked," the force said.

"We ask you are ever vigilant around your farms and report any suspicious vehicles parked or loitering near fields containing livestock.

"We will continue to proactively stop vehicles carrying livestock at all times of the day and night."

Anyone with any information have been asked to assist the force by contacting 101 quoting IML 1049669.

It comes as police in Powys urged the public for more information after 64 mixed ewes and lambs were stolen from a farm in Llandinam, near Newtown.

Despite the recent surge in thefts, NFU Mutual recently shared figures which showed that livestock thefts fell sharply in 2020, down 25% compared to 2019.

The rural insurer said emptier roads due to lockdown restrictions made it harder for thieves to make off with vehicles full of stolen animals.