Sainsbury's and Cranswick sign partnership to set new pig standards

Sainsbury's and Cranswick have signed a ten-year partnership worth over £60 million to improve pig welfare and on-farm sustainability.

The new partnership between the retailer and meat processor seeks to elevate standards within the UK pig sector beyond the industry recommended.

As part of the move, all of Sainsbury’s British pork, sausages, premium bacon and gammon, and cooked meats will be supplied through food producer Cranswick, which is based in East Yorkshire.

Worth £61m, the partnership will include direct investment in flexible farrowing accommodation, the area where pigs are housed during the birthing process, providing extra space for sows and piglets.

Artificial intelligence technology will also be rolled out to allow for 24/7 monitoring of the animals, which is set to inform improvements to pig welfare.

Sainsbury’s will invest £50m to implement these standards by 2030, with an additional £11m invested by Cranswick to help build the new sheds and housing for the pigs.

Meanwhile, longer term contracts and more financial stability will be provided for the 170 farmers in the Sainsbury’s Pork Producer Group.

On the environment, Sainsbury's and Cranswick aim to offer Taste the Difference pork that meets net zero by 2029 and a year later for fresh pork.

Working closely on sustainable on-farm practices, the partnership will allow the continuation of current trials into the reduction of soya and a focus on more sustainable cereal feedstocks.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s chief commercial officer, said the ten-year partnership would mean a bigger focus on animal welfare, financial security for farmers and sustainable pork production.

She said: “We, in partnership with Cranswick and the farmers in the Sainsbury’s Pork Producer Group, hope to better prepare ourselves for unforeseen knocks such as price shocks and climate concerns.

"There is an ever-evolving relationship between retailers, farmers, and processors but we hope this news serves as a good example of what is possible when people come together in the food system.”

Jim Brisby, Cranswick chief commercial officer, said the long-term contract would give the processor the confidence to continue to invest in its farms, processing factories and people.

"The purpose of the new partnership is to provide a total supply chain approach delivering a robust and differentiated consumer offer across British pork," he added.

“The partnership provides a secure supply chain that is fit for the future, facilitating improved welfare standards, delivery of our joint sustainability targets and a fair return to over 170 valued farmers."