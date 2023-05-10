Sainsbury's cuts price of own-brand bread and butter

Sainsbury's has cut the price of its own-brand bread and butter, with the move not set to impact the amount it pays to its farmer suppliers.

The UK's second largest retailer confirmed it is reducing the price of its own-brand 250g packets of butter by 10p from £1.99 to £1.89.

The largest price slash is on 500g packs of salted butter, which are being reduced by 20p from £3.95 to £3.75.

The latest price cuts are part of retailers' moves to help consumers save during the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes just weeks after numerous supermarket chains slashed the price of milk.

Sainsbury's also confirmed it will reduce its 800g soft white medium, wholemeal medium, wholemeal thick and toastie white loaves of bread to 75p – a fall of 11%.

The supermarket chain's food commercial director, Rhian Bartlett said the latest move would not impact the price paid to its farmers.

“We have been battling hard to beat inflation and whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers.

"As we see the commodity prices starting to fall for wheat and butter, we’re able to lower our prices on two of the products people buy most often, bread and butter.

“We are committed to offering our customers the best value possible so they can be confident that they are getting a great deal on their everyday essentials when they shop with us.”