Discounters Lidl and Aldi follow rivals by cutting milk prices

Discounters Lidl and Aldi have followed in the footsteps of Sainsbury's and Tesco in announcing a reduction in the price of milk.

The two retailers are the latest to unveil a drop in the price of milk, with the cost of one pint reducing from 95p to 90p.

The price of two pints will be slashed from £1.30 to £1.25, while four-pint own brand bottles will fall by 10p from £1.65 to £1.55.

It comes after Sainsbury's and Tesco announced the same move last week.

Tesco and Sainsbury's, the UK's first and second largest retailer respectively, both said the move would not impact the amount farmer suppliers are paid.

Spokespeople for Lidl and Aldi have also confirmed that their milk price cuts would not impact its suppliers.

Jason Tarry, Tesco's UK chief executive, said: "We've seen some cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times, and we want to take this opportunity to pass that reduction on to customers.

“This will not affect the price we pay our farmers," he said, "Our Tesco Sustainable Dairy Group was set up to ensure that farmers across the UK get a fair, independently-set price for the milk they produce for us.

Announcing Sainsbury's move, a spokesperson said: “With costs going up, we are working hard to keep prices low, especially on the everyday essentials people buy the most.

"We have reduced the price of our own brand milk to just £1.55 for four pints, £1.25 for two pints and 90p for a pint.

"Our focus on value means that all our customers can be confident that they will receive great deals when they shop with us."

In other news, First Milk recently announced a substantial milk price fall for its farmer suppliers from next month, declining by 3.40p per litre.

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see an May milk price decline, of 2.5ppl.