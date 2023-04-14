Sainsbury's follows rival Tesco in cutting milk price

Sainsbury's has announced it will slash the price of milk, a day after Tesco confirmed it had done the same.

Sainsbury's price of milk will reduce to £1.55 for four pints, £1.25 for two pints and 90p for a pint - a fall of 5p a pint.

The supermarket chain said the move would not impact the amount its farmer suppliers are paid.

It follows Tesco announcing a milk price drop for the first time in three years, with the retailer also saying the move would not affect farmers.

The UK's largest retailer announced that it had cut the price of its four pint bottle from £1.65 to £1.55.

Two pints will be reduced by 5p to £1.25, while a single pint will also fall by the same amount to 90p.

Announcing Sainsbury's move, a spokesperson said: “With costs going up, we are working hard to keep prices low, especially on the everyday essentials people buy the most.

"We have reduced the price of our own brand milk to just £1.55 for four pints, £1.25 for two pints and 90p for a pint.

"Our focus on value means that all our customers can be confident that they will receive great deals when they shop with us."

In other news, First Milk recently announced a substantial milk price fall for its farmer suppliers from next month, declining by 3.40p per litre.

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see an May milk price decline, of 2.5ppl.