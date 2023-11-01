Sales of veterinary antibiotics in UK at lowest level ever recorded

Sales of veterinary antibiotics in the UK are at the lowest level ever recorded, according to a new report by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD).

The figures show that sales of antibiotics for use in food-producing animals fell by nearly 10 percent in the last year and have more than halved since 2014.

Sales of the highest-priority antibiotics due to their critical importance to human health remain at extremely low levels.

These were recorded at 0.12mg/kg in 2022, accounting for less than 0.5% of total sales.

The total quantity of antibiotic active ingredient sold in the UK was 193 tonnes, the lowest sales to date.

The VMD's report also highlights a positive picture of decreasing resistance across several key outcome indicators.

Abi Seager, Veterinary Medicines Directorate CEO, said antibiotic stewardship was 'embedded' in UK farming.

“I’m encouraged that our vets and farmers continue to make reductions in their antibiotic prescribing and use," she said.

“We are continuing to expand monitoring to build upon our current knowledge and control the spread of AMR to strengthen the UK’s biosecurity.”

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global challenge with wide-ranging impacts across human and animal health, food security, and economic development.

AMR occurs when bacteria, and other microorganisms, develop a resistance to antimicrobial drugs, such as antibiotics, making them less responsive or unresponsive to treatment.

Avoiding unnecessary antibiotic usage in humans and animals is seen as crucial to slowing the development of antibiotic resistance.

Catherine McLaughlin, chair of the Responsible use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA), said the UK livestock sectors should be 'proud' of their work to date on tackling AMR.

“The results demonstrate that the voluntary and collaborative efforts from UK livestock sectors in the responsible use of antibiotics is achieving positive outcomes."

The UK will soon launch the latest AMR five-year National Action Plan which will build upon the progress made over the last 5 years.