Salmonella in British laying flocks down last year

Salmonella in British laying flocks was down last year, according to figures released by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

The report revealed that a total of 42 adult laying hen flocks, originating from 28 separate holdings, tested positive for salmonella under the statutory testing programme during 2020.

This was a reduction of 12.5 percent compared to 2019, when 48 positive flocks from 34 separate holdings were positive.

The 2020 figures were also 37 percent lower than the 67 positive flocks in 2008 when the National Control Programme (NCP) was first implemented.

Over recent years the UK egg industry has consistently had amongst the lowest incidence of salmonella in Europe.

In 2020 APHA, Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Public Health England (PHE) were involved in investigating a salmonella outbreak in the East of England, which was linked to Lion egg.

A total of 38 people were affected by the outbreak and two people were hospitalised as a result of salmonella.

Those affected were aged between six months and 85 years, according to information released by PHE.