Saputo Dairy UK increases January 2022 milk price

Processor Saputo Dairy UK has announced it will increase the milk price it pays to its farmers supplying the Davidstow cheese business.

The January 2022 milk price will be raised by 2.35p per litre, taking the manufacturing standard litre price to 35ppl and liquid standard litre to 33.75ppl.

Saputo Dairy UK buys more than 500 million litres of milk every year from its 330 farmer suppliers, based in the South West of England.

Dairy Crest used to own Davidstow, but the UK-based milk buyer was acquired by Canada's Saputo Inc in 2019 in a deal worth just under £1bn.

The Montreal-based company also acquired Wensleydale Dairy Products earlier this year, in a deal worth £23 million.