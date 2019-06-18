Satellites to help ease soil water run-off following heavy rain

Soil water run off on a Herefordshire road caused by flooding

Satellite technology is being used to target land and farms where soil water run-off is causing problems for the environment and country roads.

Large quantities of mud have washed onto the county's roads following heavy rain in Herefordshire, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

The weather has also led to a number of pollution incidents caused by soil running off into rivers.

With a lot more rain forecast the Environment Agency with Herefordshire Council are seeking to encourage landowners and farmers to manage these issues.

Both have called for better soil management to help reduce instances of soil loss which causes water pollution, exacerbates flooding and creates dangerous conditions on roads.

Satellite imagery and footage from drones will be used to identify bare, sloping agricultural fields where soil run-off is most likely.

Using this intelligence, the landowner will be visited to make them aware of the potential issues and guidance on better soil management practices.

This is particularly important for the River Wye. Herefordshire’s sandy red soils are generally very fine and become extremely mobile during heavy rain storms.

This means it is not unusual for soil and sediment to enter watercourses and harm the gravel ecosystems.

Dave Throup, of the Environment Agency, said pollution and soil run-off is a 'significant problem'.

“Working with our partners from Herefordshire Council and Natural Resources Wales we can identify those sites that pose a risk to the environment and work with farmers to prevent pollution incidents happening in the first place,” he said.