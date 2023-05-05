Sausage producer Heck to discontinue most of its vegan products

Sausage producer Heck has confirmed it will cut down on its range of vegan products due to a lack of consumer interest.

The company, based in Yorkshire, said it would discontinue most of its vegan range of sausages and burgers, down from ten products to just two.

Earlier this year, Innocent Drink announced it would stop its dairy-free range products after five years on the market.

Innocent, owned by Coca Cola, said the decision was due to poor sales performance.

Heck co-founder Jamie Keeble told the BBC that consumers were "not there yet" when it came to purchasing meat-free food.

However, he told the broadcaster that demand would "come back around", adding: "We had pulses and grains in the products.

"It was really nutritional but the public wasn't really there yet."

According to recent AHDB research, consumer appetite for vegan products fell short during this year's 'Veganuary', in January.

Analysis showed that over a million fewer households bought meat-free products compared to January 2022, and 280,000 fewer households bought dairy-free.