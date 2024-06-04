Scholarship launched with focus on mental health of farmers

Two parents have helped launch a scholarship focused on farmer health and wellbeing in response to the death of their son, who took his own life two years ago.

The Farming Community Network (FCN) has joined forces with Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust to launch the new scholarship.

The FCN/Len’s Light Nuffield Farming Scholarship is inspired by Warwickshire farmers Andy and Lynda Eadon, whose son Len took his own life in 2022.

They have since made it their mission to raise awareness of the challenges of mental health in rural and farming communities and to ensure that nobody feels alone.

The scholarship will sponsor Nuffield Scholars focusing on topics that support people in farming and rural communities and help to address issues of loneliness and isolation.

It will also support those who will explore the health inequalities within the UK's farming and rural communities.

On the launch of the scholarship, Andy and Lynda said: “Since the tragic loss of our son Len in 2022 we have become passionate to engage, particularly with young people in the rural community.

“Highlighting the importance of understanding their own mental health and the need to be honest, open and talk.

“We continually talk about ‘positive’ mental health to try to reduce the stigma that the words ‘mental health’ have.

“No one in the rural community should feel alone and isolated, and this new scholarship has the ability to shine a light brighter and wider on the complex issues that impact on everyone’s mental health.”

Rupert Alers-Hankey, director of Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, said mental health was consistently cited as one of the biggest challenges facing the industry.

He added that he hoped the scholarship would “build further knowledge and pave the way for positive change in this area”.

NFU deputy president David Exwood said the news of the scholarship was 'brilliant', describing Andy and Lynda as “tireless advocates for mental health in farming”.

He said: “This scholarship is a testament to their hard work, bravery and resilience in the face of a devastating family tragedy to promote talking about mental health and reducing stigma in the farming community.

“The NFU, along with others in the sector, have also made strides in addressing this very difficult subject.

"By starting conversations and supporting initiatives like this scholarship, we can make a real difference and ensure no one in the farming community feels alone.”

Last year saw Andy on a UK-wide tractor drive from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a ‘Len’s Light tractor relay’ to show that no-one should feel alone or isolated in rural communities.

Applications to the scholarship must be submitted online before 31 July.