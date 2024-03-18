Scientists to harness gene editing power to transform UK potato sector

Researchers are set to harness the power of gene editing to address numerous challenges facing the UK potato sector.

With new legislation allowing the commercial development of gene edited crops, the project could transform the sector.

Around five million tonnes of potatoes are produced each year in the UK, but growers face significant hurdles.

These include producing a significant number of potatoes that don’t meet commercial specifications, costing millions of pounds annually.

Additionally, changing consumer preferences have caused fresh potato sales to gradually decline, as people opt for quicker-cooking alternatives like rice and pasta.

Led by B-hive Innovations, the new research project, called TuberGene, is funded as part of UKRI’s National Engineering Biology Programme.

It aims to use new gene editing technology to address these challenges while securing a sustainable future for the sector.

Researchers will focus on two key goals: reducing bruising-related discoloration and making potatoes quicker to cook.

These improvements aim to enhance potato quality, cut down on food waste, and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Lincoln-based R&D company B-hive Innovations is a team of agri-tech and bio-tech pioneers bringing innovative processes to the fresh produce supply chain.

Also part of the scientific team delivering the research are Branston Ltd and the James Hutton Institute.

Dr Andy Gill, general manager of B-hive said the UK potato industry was facing significant challenges.

"It's crucial that we find innovative solutions to ensure its long-term viability, he said, "This project represents a major step forward in our efforts to address issues such as bruising-related losses and changing consumer preferences."

Dr Rob Hancock, research scientist at James Hutton, added that gene editing and other precision breeding technologies offered unprecedented opportunities.

"[These will] rapidly enhance the traits of potatoes, meeting the need to quickly respond to the changing preferences of consumers," he explained.

"By targeting specific genes responsible for traits like bruising susceptibility and cooking times, we can create varieties that meet the needs of both growers and consumers."

A key part of the project involves sequencing the genome of the Maris Piper potato, a beloved variety in the UK.

This foundational work will pave the way for future targeted gene editing to enhance other desirable traits.

Barbara Correia, principal research scientist at B-hive added: “The genome sequencing allows us to build a pipeline to address other issues in potato farming, such as disease resistance, as we move towards the creation of a 'super spud'.

"It also means that we can apply our skills more easily to other crops, thereby helping more of the UK’s fresh produce sector and safeguarding global food security.”