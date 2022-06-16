Scotland passes bill designed to boost local food procurement

The Scottish parliament has passed the Good Food Nation Bill which seeks to boost local procurement, use in-season produce and reduce food waste.

The Bill, passed on Wednesday (15 June), will create links between food policy at the national and local levels, with government, local authorities and health boards all creating 'good food nation plans'.

These plans will then set out outcomes and policies across a range of areas relating to food, including how to buy more local produce from farmers and tackle waste.

A Food Commission will also be established for making recommendations in relation to the plans, as well as progress reports.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the bill had an aim to ensure everyone in Scotland had access to healthy and nutritious food.

“Organisations can play a leading role in this process," she said, "Looking at how they boost local procurement, cut down food waste and packaging and use in-season produce as well disposing of food waste in an environmentally friendly way."

“In addition, food education can equip school pupils with the key skills they need to cook tasty, nutritious meals using the incredible array of world-class produce we have, and also make informed food choices when they are away from home.

“The passing of this Bill lays down the foundation, and gives us a firm start, to achieving our goal of being a Good Food Nation.”

David Thomson CEO Food & Drink Federation Scotland, welcomed the bill as it 'highly values the importance' of Scottish food.

“The Bill will be a key element in ensuring that Scotland’s critical food and drink producers are supported in their journey to a sustainable, resilient and profitable future.”

It comes as the UK government introduced its national food strategy for England, which will issue more support to farmers to bolster domestic food production.

The strategy commits to 'broadly maintaining' the current level of food production, while boosting production in certain sectors, such as horticulture.