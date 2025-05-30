Scotland's cattle herd hits 12-year low amid calls for urgent support

Scotland’s cattle herd has shrunk to its lowest level in over a decade, sparking fresh demands for urgent, targeted support to protect the future of farming.

According to new statistics released by the Scottish Government, cattle numbers fell by 1.4% over the past year, reaching their lowest since current records began in 2012.

The cattle tracing system recorded 1.5 million animals across the country in 2024 — a decline of 200,000 over the past 12 years.

The data show year-on-year declines in both female beef cattle (down 2.2%) and male cattle (down 1.5%), while the number of calves also dropped by 1.5%.

The latest figures have intensified debate over the future direction of Scottish agriculture, as farmers warn that continued decline in livestock numbers could have lasting consequences for both rural economies and national food supply.

A recent report by the Climate Change Committee suggested Scotland could reach net zero by 2045 if livestock numbers were reduced.

Instead, it recommended that farmers shift towards woodland creation and renewable energy to offset emissions.

In response, Buckie sheep farmer and Scottish Conservative shadow rural secretary, Tim Eagle MSP, said the fall in the herd was a "threat to our nation’s food security".

“The continued decline in beef cattle numbers is hugely concerning and underlines the difficulty our farmers face in maintaining the numbers needed for their businesses to survive."

Mr Eagle criticised several policies he believes are exacerbating the decline, including the proposed 'family farm tax', increased employer National Insurance contributions, and a new fertiliser levy.

He also condemned the Scottish government’s lack of clarity on agricultural policy and recent cuts to support schemes.

“Without farmers we do not have food, it is that simple, which is why these damaging and reckless policies must be reversed,” he added.

“Most of all, these figures show the need for targeted support, both directly and indirectly from Scotland’s governments, to safeguard the very future of our farming industry.”

It comes as red meat levy board Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is urging Scotland’s beef farmers to take simple steps to grow the national herd.

Its online programme 'Meat Our Potential' is intended to be a go-to resource for farmers looking to expand their beef herds while boosting productivity and profitability.

The launch comes on the back of economic and consumer data recently published by QMS, indicating a major growth opportunity for beef production in the UK.