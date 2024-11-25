Scotland’s crofters risk missing vital funding, experts warn

Scotland’s crofters risk missing important funding if they do not embrace the Scottish government's new payment conditions, experts have warned.

The Scottish government wants members of the crofting community to meet new environmental guidelines as a condition of financial support.

The 'Whole Farm Plan', from 15 May 2025, will require them to initially meet two of five potential requirements to ensure the Basic Payment Scheme remains available.

The Scottish government is introducing the five elements as part of its plans to tackle climate change and prevent biodiversity decline.

And all of Scotland's crofters and small-scale farmers will need to meet the requirements in their entirety by 2028.

They include a carbon audit, biodiversity audit, soil analysis, an animal health and welfare plan for those who have livestock, and an integrated pest management plan for those who use pesticides or herbicides.

Engaging with this now and planning ahead is a vital consideration for crofters from 2025 onwards, SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College, has said.

Niall Campbell, SAC Consulting’s regional development manager for north-west Scotland, and a smallholder in Argyll and Bute, said the "landscape is changing".

He stressed how important continued financial support was to the crofting sector, as "crofts need to be financially viable".

"The crofter needs to be able to pay the associated costs of managing livestock, growing crops and see a return on the time they have personally invested," he added.

Crofting is a form of land tenure and small-scale food production unique to Scotland’s islands and Highlands.

More than 750,000 hectares of land in Scotland is in crofting tenure, with approximately 33,000 people living in crofting households.

Mr Campbell said crofters wanted to be agriculturally and economically active and "are quite rightly proud and passionate about the food they produce and the biodiversity and landscapes they maintain".

“With the right support, crofters and smallholders can be prepared for the changes ahead and ensure their businesses continue to be an essential part of the fabric of the vibrant rural communities they call home.”

It comes as Scottish farmers are gearing up for a rally outside Holyrood this week as part of calls for Scotland's forthcoming budget to secure funding for farming.

The demonstration, which starts 11.30am on Thursday 28 November, is being held ahead of the Scottish government’s budget on 4 December.

Organised by NFU Scotland, the union has urged "those who want a thriving rural economy" to join the protest.