Farmers gear up for mass rally outside Scottish parliament

Scottish farmers are gearing up for a rally outside Holyrood next week as part of calls for Scotland's forthcoming budget to secure funding for farming.

The demonstration, which starts 11.30am on Thursday 28 November, is being held ahead of the Scottish government’s budget on 4 December.

Organised by NFU Scotland, the union has urged "those who want a thriving rural economy" to join the protest.

The aim of the rally it to seek guarantees that the Scottish government will include budgetary measures that "support farming, crofting and all that they deliver".

The recent autumn budget saw the UK government "wash its hands" of a commitment to multi-annual, ring-fenced funding for farming that had been in place for half a century.

Because of this, whatever funding now goes towards Scottish agriculture is 100% within the power of Scottish government.

Leading politicians and industry figures have already indicated their willingness to make speeches at the rally outside Holyrood.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said there was a 'huge level of uncertainty' felt by farmers and crofters following the UK's budget.

"Our rally will highlight all that farmers and crofters deliver, including high-quality food production, climate and nature restoration, and thriving rural communities.

“We want all those who attend to send a clear message to the Scottish parliament and Scottish government about the importance of delivering future, multi-annual, ring-fenced funding for Scottish agriculture.

“The Scottish government and parliament now have a real opportunity to demonstrate that they do understand and will fully support a thriving Scottish agriculture sector.

“Let us be under no illusions this is a monumental time for Scottish agriculture."

Scotland’s block grant is to increase by £1.5 billion in the current financial year, followed by another £3.4 billion in the next.

This is a record settlement from the UK government, with the NFU Scotland saying it must be reflected in a significant uplift in the Scottish agriculture budget.

The union said that the Scottish government, in 2022 and 2023, 'raided' the agricultural budget, with £46 million still outstanding.

Mr Kennedy added: "The budget on 4 December must see the Scottish government show, despite the UK government’s decisions, that it is willing to support the agricultural sector in Scotland.

“It must use the uplift in the block grant to put in place a five-year multi-annual budget that drives our agricultural industry, acting as a catalyst for our £16bn food and drink industry.

"That is the strong signal that this industry deserves," he concluded.

It follows thousands of farmers across the UK protesting in London earlier this week, as anger brews over the Labour government's 20% inheritance tax and the direction of future policy.

Inherited agricultural assets worth over £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20% from April 2026 - half the usual rate.

The protest also took place against continued high costs, tightening margins and uncertainty over future government policy.

Elsewhere, in Northern Ireland, over 6,000 farmers gathered at an event organised by the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) due to concerns at the 'flawed' changes to agricultural property relief (APR).