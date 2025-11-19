Scotland's food and drink industry smashes £19bn record

Scotland’s food and drink industry has smashed records, surging to an eye-catching £19 billion in turnover — a milestone that underscores the sector’s growing economic clout.

According to new Scottish government figures, released at a Scotland Food & Drink reception in the Scottish Parliament on 18 November, the industry now comprises 17,000 businesses and generates a record £7 billion in Gross Value Added.

As one of Scotland’s largest sectors, it supports 123,000 jobs and delivers benefits “across communities in every corner of the country”.

The rise reflects domestic and export growth, alongside increased market prices driven by persistent inflation in energy and input costs. The data comes from the Annual Business Survey and the Farming and Agricultural Census, covering performance in 2023.

Revealing the findings at Holyrood, Scotland Food & Drink chief executive Iain Baxter urged measured optimism. “Ordinarily we’d be toasting the success of industry growth, but with the new figures, we’re cautiously optimistic rather than celebratory,” he said.

He noted that the sector has expanded despite “incredibly challenging times”, citing the fallout from Brexit, the war in Ukraine, the Middle East crisis and the pandemic.

The results, he said, show “the power of perseverance, ambition, partnership and continued investment” in one of Scotland’s most resilient industries.

Baxter stressed that although food price inflation has contributed to the uplift, producers face “stubbornly high input costs”, labour shortages, infrastructure gaps, intensifying global competition and mounting regulatory and sustainability pressures.

The transition to net zero, he added, will require coordinated action — something the organisation is committed to driving through its partnerships.

“I’m proud of the way our businesses have met challenge after challenge and ensured that food and drink remains one of Scotland’s greatest success stories,” he said.

The publication of the figures coincides with Scotland Food & Drink’s latest policy report, Levers for Growth and Sustainability, which outlines practical steps that could protect the sector and unlock billions more in annual sales.

Building on the momentum that delivered the £19 billion milestone, the report calls for conditions that support long-term, sustainable growth and enable businesses of all sizes to thrive at home while competing confidently on the global stage.

Scotland’s red meat exports have also surged to a record-breaking £164 million, with rising demand for Scotch beef and lamb across Europe driving a 19% increase in overseas sales.

According to Quality Meat Scotland’s latest annual export survey, export volumes grew by 4%, while the value of beef, lamb and fifth-quarter products — including offal and other by-products — reached unprecedented highs.

EU markets continued to dominate, accounting for 98% of total revenues. More than 99% of beef and lamb export earnings came from European customers, while the EU represented 85% of fifth-quarter sales, highlighting its vital role in maintaining carcase balance.