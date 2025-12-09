Scotland's Future Farming Scheme sparks backlash amid calls for full disclosure

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the Scottish government of keeping farmers “in the dark” over how grants were awarded under its flagship Future Farming Investment Scheme, calling for full transparency before any further funding rounds take place.

The scheme, launched to help farmers invest in productivity, equipment and environmental improvements, attracted heavy interest across rural Scotland — and for many applicants, the outcome will determine whether key upgrades or diversification plans can move ahead in 2026.

Shadow agriculture minister Jamie Halcro Johnston and Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross have lodged amendments to the SNP’s Natural Environment Bill that would require ministers to publish detailed information about how applications were judged and why many failed. They argue that confusion surrounding this year’s decisions has fuelled frustration among farmers, crofters and rural businesses.

The £21 million fund received 7,584 applications, with more than 3,500 ruled ineligible. Ministers later increased the budget by £7m, resulting in 1,672 grants being issued. Critics say many priority groups — including tenant farmers, new entrants and island communities — ultimately missed out without clear explanation.

Halcro Johnston said too many applicants had been left without answers and that his amendment would guarantee “full transparency and fairness” in future rounds by requiring all scheme details and decision-making criteria to be published.

Douglas Ross, who previously described the first round as “complete chaos”, has submitted a second amendment requiring annual reporting. This would oblige ministers to reveal how many grants were awarded and refused each year and to notify unsuccessful applicants of the reasons for rejection.

Industry organisations have also raised concerns. NFU Scotland said there appeared to be inconsistencies in outcomes, noting that while many members were successful, others were “understandably disappointed” despite submitting strong applications. The Scottish Crofting Federation highlighted rejection rates of up to 94% in some areas and called for clarity on scoring across crofting counties.

Both Conservative MSPs argue the situation reflects a wider disconnect between the government and rural Scotland. They say ministers must overhaul the process to ensure future schemes are genuinely fair and accessible.

Whether the SNP will back the amendments remains to be seen, but the issue is unlikely to fade; for many producers, the stakes are high, and a parliamentary vote will now determine whether the government must open its books on one of the year’s most contested rural support schemes.