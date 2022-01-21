Scotland's less favoured area scheme funding reinstated

More than 9,000 farmers in some of Scotland’s most remote areas will start to receive payments through the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) 2021 next week.

NFU Scotland has welcomed the Scottish government's announcement, calling the scheme a 'lifeline' for farmers and crofters in marginalised areas.

Accounting for 86% of Scotland’s agricultural land, 90% of its sheep and 83% of its beef herd, hill farming is seen as the backbone of Scotland’s red meat industry.

Yet there had been concerns over future funding levels for farmers and crofters in less favoured areas post-Brexit.

A lobbying priority for the union, the Scottish government confirmed in its December 2021 budget that the LFASS fund would return to its 2018 level of £65m.

It also guaranteed the post-Brexit retention of the scheme from 2021 to 2024.

NFU Scotland’s LFA committee chair Robert Macdonald said: “A concerted lobbying effort by NFU Scotland to see the budget for the Less Favoured Areas Support Scheme restored to £65m has paid dividends.

"We welcome the boost that LFASS funding will commence to Scottish LFA farms and crofts next week."

He added: “All farmers face significant cost challenges for feed, fertiliser and fuel this spring and this support will ensure that those in our Less Favoured Areas will continue to deliver.

“NFU Scotland securing the reinstatement of LFASS support levels to 100% of funds available in 2018 and the guaranteed retention of LFASS from 2021 to 2024 delivers stability to LFA businesses in the coming years.

"That certainty around post-Brexit funding ensures that those farmers and crofters operating in some of the most challenging parts of the country can plan and invest.”