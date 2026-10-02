Scotland scraps bluetongue movement licences as zone goes nationwide

The change will bring all of Scotland under the same bluetongue disease status as 40 premises record confirmed cases

Scotland will scrap bluetongue movement licence requirements across the country from Saturday as the restricted zone is expanded nationwide following dozens of confirmed cases.

From 3 October, cattle, sheep and other susceptible livestock will no longer need the licences currently required to move into, within or out of the south-west Scotland restricted zone.

The change comes after bluetongue was detected on 40 Scottish premises, including four cases outside the existing restricted area identified through tracing livestock movements.

Ministers say bringing the whole of Scotland under a single disease status will simplify livestock trading during the busy autumn sales period, although farmers are still being urged to vaccinate susceptible animals.

The decision follows discussions with NFU Scotland, the National Sheep Association (NSA), Scottish Beef Association, the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland.

The existing restricted zone was introduced across parts of south-west Scotland on 10 September after evidence confirmed active circulation of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3).

Extending the zone nationwide means all Scottish livestock holdings will now share the same disease status, removing the need for separate movement controls around the south-west restricted area.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said the change was a practical response to the current disease situation and would reduce the administrative burden on farmers, hauliers and livestock markets.

The Scottish government said cooler autumn temperatures were also reducing the opportunity for onward transmission of the virus, which is spread primarily by Culicoides biting midges.

However, the easing of movement rules does not mean all bluetongue controls are being removed.

Animals showing clinical signs of the disease must not be moved, while livestock affected by bluetongue from 3 October will continue to be restricted to their premises for 60 days.

Separate restrictions affecting movements to Northern Ireland will also remain in place.

The government is continuing to urge livestock producers to vaccinate against bluetongue, describing vaccination as the most effective way of reducing the risk of serious disease.

Michael Priestley, policy manager at the NSA, said the organisation supported simplifying livestock trading rules as the seasonal risk of transmission declined.

However, the association has stressed that the easing of restrictions involves balancing reduced bureaucracy against the risk of further spread, with vaccination remaining an important safeguard.

Scottish Beef Association chief executive Neil Shand has also backed moves to minimise disruption to livestock trade while continuing to encourage vaccination.

Farmers who vaccinate cattle, sheep and goats are being asked to record vaccinations through ScotEID, while vaccinations involving other ruminants should be recorded through the Scottish government’s online service.

Changes are also planned to ScotEID to allow sheep producers to record vaccinated animals in batches.

Across the UK, there have been 2,408 confirmed cases of BTV-3, or an unspecified bluetongue serotype, during the 2026–27 season.

Of these, 1,979 cases have been recorded in England, 389 in Wales and 40 in Scotland, while Northern Ireland has recorded none.

A case is defined as a premises where bluetongue has been confirmed following laboratory or clinical diagnosis.

No cases of bluetongue serotype 8 (BTV-8) have been confirmed in the UK during the current season.

Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease affecting ruminants including cattle and sheep. It does not affect people and poses no food safety risk.

Farmers are being urged to remain alert for clinical signs despite the easing of movement controls, with vaccination continuing to form a central part of Scotland’s response to BTV-3.