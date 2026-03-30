Scotland tightens bluetongue rules — but trade fears grow over £35m impact

Scotland will tighten controls to keep bluetongue out of its sheep flock — but industry leaders warn the move could disrupt cross-border livestock trade.

The Scottish Government’s updated strategy, running from 1 June to 9 September 2026, aims to maintain the country’s bluetongue-free status as the virus circulates elsewhere in the UK.

The measures prioritise flock health, but have raised concerns among auctioneers and farmers about the potential impact on livestock movements between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The National Sheep Association's (NSA) policy manager Michael Priestley said keeping the disease out of Scotland is “a commendable aim”, but stressed the approach comes with trade-offs.

He said: “The raft of health challenges BTV-3 presents, including fertility issues and mortality, have been stated as key reasons behind the strategy to keep BTV out of Scotland.”

He also said the government had taken “a difficult decision while being open about the trade-offs”.

Bluetongue, spread by biting midges, can cause serious health issues in sheep, including fertility problems and, in severe cases, death.

There are currently two strains present in the UK, with serotype 3 circulating elsewhere but not yet detected in Scotland, while serotype 8 remains confined to south west England.

Mr Priestley urged farmers to take practical steps to manage risk.

He said: “Sheep farmers concerned by the threat of BTV should discuss vaccination strategies with their vet.”

While vaccines are available for both strains, he added that “it is BTV-3 that represents the greatest threat to Scottish flocks”.

The NSA is also encouraging the use of decision-support tools to help guide vaccination choices.

Scottish region policy officer Faye Bryce said: “There is an industry vaccine calculator tool available online to help make decisions around vaccination.”

However, the policy has drawn criticism from the Institute of Auctioneers in Scotland (IAAS), which warned it could hit livestock trade worth around £35m and affect about 50,000 cross-border movements during the restriction period.

Executive director Neil Wilson said the organisation was “disappointed” with the decision, particularly for businesses operating across the England-Scotland border.

He warned the measures would have “a significant impact on our members and their farming customers operating cross border”, especially in the south of Scotland.

The disagreement highlights a divide between a precautionary approach focused on disease prevention and a vaccination-led strategy aimed at maintaining trade.

Mr Wilson said IAAS had recommended allowing fully vaccinated animals to move freely across borders, but said it was “regrettable that the Scottish Government has not adopted this approach”.

He warned the policy risks adding further economic pressure at a time of rising costs across the supply chain.

“With the virus confirmed in Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, it is likely to be only a matter of time before it reaches South-West Scotland through infected midges, regardless of restrictions on movement,” he said.

Despite concerns, IAAS said members would continue to support farmers in trading livestock and advised vaccination where possible.