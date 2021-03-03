Scots farmers to learn about tree planting benefits

Farmers and landowners in Scotland will get the chance to learn more about planting trees on their land and how it can help generate a new income.

Forestry management company Tilhill will walk land managers through real-life case studies as part of an upcoming webinar.

It will explore the benefits that can be gained from owning trees, from grants, timber income, and enhancing biodiversity.

Farmers will also be informed on carbon credits, and the contribution of trees to tackling climate change.

All of this can bring farmers and landowners extra income, the company says.

The webinar will be chaired by Tim Liddon, Tilhill’s forestry director with over 40 years' experience in the industry.

“This webinar will offer a great way to share our many years of knowledge and expertise with farmers and landowners," he said.

"The aim is to gain real insight from those who have already tapped into the social, economical, and environmental benefits of woodland creation.”

The webinar will illustrate the benefits of planting the right tree and in the right place, including how agriculture can easily sit alongside tree planting.

Tilhill's webinar 'Creating woodlands for cash, carbon and conservation' will start at 11am on 25 March.