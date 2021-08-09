Scottish arable land for sale offers 'wealth of advantages'

Scottish farmland extending to nearly 300 acres has launched onto the market, bringing with it a 'wealth of advantages' for the purchaser.

The block of land, located near St Andrews, consists of arable, ploughable pasture and amenity woodland in an area known for its productive soils.

The Land at Feddinch and Waterless extends to about 118 hectares, or 292 acres, offering an area of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 arable land.

Included with the land are areas of mature woodland and the ruins of a former farmhouse and steading.

Galbraith, which is handling the sale, said the landholding provided a 'wealth of advantages' for the buyer.

"The majority of the landholding is arable, in good heart and capable of producing a range of crops," said Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith.

“Subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents, the site of the former farmhouse has potential for the development of a residential property."

The land is divided into 13 enclosures and is currently farmed in rotation as part of a larger farming enterprise with the focus on the production of cereals.

The fields are all well laid out, are of a generous size and can easily accommodate modern machinery, Galbraith explained.

The local area is home to some of the most fertile farmland in the country and known for its easily worked and highly productive soils.

The land is capable of producing high yields and well suited to intensive cropping and other versatile farming operations, the agency added.

The Land at Feddinch & Waterless is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £1,865,000 or in five lots.