Scottish cattle numbers continue to decline, latest figures show

Scottish cattle numbers continue to decline following a long-term trend, with a 3% decrease in 2023 compared to the five year average.

A decline in numbers of calves and female beef cattle contributed to the decrease, according to the latest Agricultural Census.

While dairy cattle breeding herds increased by 3% to 178,800 cows, beef cattle breeding herds fell by 6% compared to the five year average, to 394,700 in 2023.

Responding, NFU Scotland said the figures 'underlined again' that the national beef suckler herd was shrinking.

The union's own survey results from January 2023 pointed towards a further reduction in cow numbers.

The Scottish government's census also shows that sheep numbers fell by 2% compared with the five year average, with numbers remaining in line with the long-term trend over the past 10 years.

However, the number of pigs increased by 5% compared to the five year average, continuing a general long term trend.

The Scottish government's Agricultural Census provides an annual update on trends in farming activity across Scotland.

It covers all main types of farming and other aspects of farming life such as the availability of labour.

The 2023 figures, released this week, show mixed findings on a whole for agricultural sectors.

It shows that potato areas decreased by 6% compared to the five year average, at 26,600 hectares and vegetables increased by 7% to 21,500 hectares.

Strawberries are again the most popular soft fruit grown in Scotland, but saw a decline of 11% compared to the five year average.

Strawberries make up more than half the total soft fruit area, total soft fruit area fell by 7% in 2023 at 2,000 hectares.

Other estimates from the census show the total workforce on farm holdings remain steady at 66,800 compared to the five year average.