Scottish cereal production in line with ten-year average despite challenges

Scottish cereal production will remain in line with the ten-year average despite significant challenges during the year, official government statistics show.

The chief statistician has released first estimate figures for the 2023 Scottish harvest, showing that total cereal production is expected to be around 3 million tonnes.

Early estimates for yields of barley, oats and oilseed rape are below 2022 levels, but similar to the ten-year averages.

The predicted yield for wheat is also below last year’s figure, but is still higher than the ten-year average.

However, industry experts reported farmers are noticing varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.

The figures follow a particularly tough harvest, including issues such as high input costs and adverse weather conditions.

The report includes provisional 2023 crop area estimates, with the total area of cereals grown predicted to be close to the 2022 figures.

It predicts a fall in the area of oats grown and an increase in the oilseed rape area.

The chief statistician's first estimates are based on first soundings of the 2023 harvest at the end of September.

Final results will be released in December after the harvest has finished in Scotland, the chief statistician confirmed.