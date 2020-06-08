Scottish estates appeal for help after anti-social behaviour

A group of Perthshire estates have appealed to politicians for help following serious incidents

Four Scottish estates have appealed for government help following a string of serious anti-social behaviour incidents that had 'wreaked havoc' in the areas.

As lockdown restrictions have eased, there has been a rise in the number of people accessing Loch Clunie, located in Perth and Kinross.

But the sudden rise in visitor numbers has led to numerous incidents around the A923 between Dunkeld and Blairgowrie.

Jimmy Mclean, 57, was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Sunday 31 May after he was assaulted while checking land at the site. He is now recovering at home.

Other recent incidents include vehicles being driven and parked on private roads, trees being chopped down and fence posts pulled out to be used for firewood, bonfires being lit, bins set alight and litter left behind.

Many of these issues were recurring problems for the estates in the months and years prior to recent lockdown measures.

The estates - Forneth Estate, The Cope Farming Company, Wester Kinloch and Snaigow Estate – have now written to Perthshire North MSP and deputy first minister John Swinney.

They have called for urgent discussions on how these incidents can be prevented in future.

The Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) said the fact that an innocent estate worker almost lost his life was 'beyond shocking'.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of SLE, said: “The lockdown period... has led to a heightened spate of mindless and dangerous acts including incidents of vandalism and flytipping.

"The small minority who engage in such criminality have accessed rural Scotland as a place they believe they are less likely to get caught."

She said such crimes have placed a 'heavy toll' on rural communities, particularly on business already 'struggling' due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to speak to government and see what more can be done to prevent these incidents rather than accepting that we have to deal with the clean-up afterwards.

"The vast majority of people access our countryside in a responsible and caring manner but the actions of the minority is placing too heavy a burden on these areas,” Ms Laing said.

It comes as the National Sheep Association (NSA) recently called on visitors to the countryside to show 'more consideration and respect' for farmers.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: "What we are seeing shows that there are a lot of people who don’t realise that the farmed countryside is a working environment.

"Most farmers welcome legal and responsible access but too many people seem to think they are visiting a staffed public attraction where the only objective is their enjoyment."

He added: "Some of this behaviour is illegal, it is certainly disrespectful, and it’s dangerous to farm animals and to the public too."