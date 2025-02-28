Scottish farmers achieve FSA Gold for distilling wheat in UK-first

Growers have achieved a UK-first FSA Gold verification for distilling wheat as part of sustainability efforts with Scotch whisky maker Chivas Brothers.

The milestone by Scottish maltster Simpsons Malt ensures distilling wheat provided to Chivas is verified to ‘Gold’ level by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform.

More than 120 contracted farmers have been supported in achieving the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) Gold verification for distilling wheat.

This certification helps food and drink companies to source more sustainably grown agricultural products.

By attaining the highest performance level of FSA Gold, it verifies that farmers are utilising first-class sustainable farming practices across a range of topic areas.

These include soil and nutrient management, crop protection, biodiversity, community impact and employee welfare.

Until now, the highest verification awarded to any UK wheat Farm Management Group has been equivalent to FSA Silver.

Ben Gothorp, sustainability manager at Simpsons Malt, said the firm was 'absolutely delighted' to see the growers attain FSA Gold verification.

He said: "Our contracted growers have become increasingly aware of the need to operate more sustainably – from reducing in-field emissions and improving biodiversity, to ensuring proper business management.

"With FSA examining the entire farming operation and 100% Gold performance level being achieved across the Growers Group, it is testament to these growers and highlights the progress made with sustainability.”

The distilling wheat grown by Chivas Brothers Strathclyde Growers Group is exclusively processed at the Scotch whisky makers Glasgow-based Strathclyde Distillery.

This produces new grain spirit for blended whiskies, including those within the globally recognised Ballantine’s range, which is the No. 2 Scotch whisky in the world, selling more than 70 million bottles a year worldwide.

Carina Calder of A M & A Calder (Lintlaw Farm) in the Scottish Borders was one of the farms selected for the in-person audit.

He said: "As farmers, we know that consumers are becoming more aware of the provenance and quality of what they buy, so it is understandable that recognised schemes like the FSA are becoming important.

"It gives me a great sense of pride to know that I'm a part of a collective which has achieved a UK-first and I'm thankful for having access to the knowledge and expertise of the group."

Simpsons Malt and Chivas have also established the Miltonduff Growers Group, focusing on malting barley, comprised of more than 180 farms across Scotland.