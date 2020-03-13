Scottish farmers granted derogation from three crop rule

The Scottish government has now agreed to grant a derogation from the rule

Scottish farmers have been granted a one-season derogation from the Basic Payment Scheme's (BPS) three crop rule following the adverse weather conditions.

Growers in Scotland have highlighted issues in establishing areas of winter crops due to the persistently cold and wet conditions.

NFU Scotland said the window of opportunity to plant and establish crops for 2020 has been 'narrow', and that meeting the three-crop rule for many farmers has been 'almost impossible'.

Scottish government's Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has now agreed to grant a derogation from the rule.







“I am aware that farmers and crofters across the length and breadth of Scotland are at risk of not meeting their crop diversification requirements," he said.

“It is clear that farmers and crofters will require a period of continuous dry weather to allow flooding to dissipate and to allow spring planting to move forward.

“As such, I can confirm that I have agreed to a one-season derogation from the three crop rule."

Mr Ewing added: "I believe this is a sensible approach, which will provide some much-needed relief to farmers and crofters across Scotland.”

NFU Scotland said in a statement that the EU’s 'blunt' Greening rules 'do not fit the profile' of Scottish agriculture.

It said they "offer little by way of environmental gain but have added significant cost to many agricultural businesses and to Scottish government in terms of inspections and compliance complexities.”