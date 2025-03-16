Scottish farmers impacted by sea eagle predation receive funding

Scottish farmers impacted by sea eagle predation will benefit from half a million pounds in funding to help trial new methods to stop livestock loss.

The support, announced by the Scottish government, brings the total amount to nearly £1 million as part of the 2025-26 Sea Eagle Management Scheme.

White-tailed eagles are the UK's largest birds of prey, and they were re-introduced into Scotland over the last 60 years despite concern from farming communities.

The apex predators kill and injure lambs and young sheep in some locations, and they continue to have a significant emotional and financial impact on businesses.

Many farmers and crofters say they have seen a significant rise on year-on-year losses to the birds, particularly in areas where there is a lack of alternative prey.

The new funding will allow the maximum standard measures payment of £1,500 to help with increased shepherding and monitoring to be increased to £1,800.

The cap for the contribution to enhanced measures payment will double from £5,000 to £10,000 which will help increase the time spent by shepherds in the lambing parks during the period of lambing.

There will also be additional support provided to be shared by farms most severely impacted and which wish to develop more bespoke approaches including indoor lambing to reduce the risk of predation.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said the emotional and financial impacts for those worst affected "cannot be underestimated".

He said: “We recognise that we need to ensure a balanced approach where species such as white tailed eagles come into conflict with agricultural activity especially sheep farming.

“I've been working with officials and NatureScot, as well as listening to the views of producers, to agree a way forward that allows our valued farmers and crofters to continue to successfully work the land.

“With lambing season upon us again I hope this increase in support will help mitigate the impact and manage the tension between wildlife conservation efforts and our vital farming communities.”

The Scottish government confirmed that agreements will be extended or offered, with the focus being on those carrying out enhanced measures.

New applicants and those with existing agreements will be contacted shortly with details of this year’s arrangements and payments.

There will also be additional funding available to develop and test more in-depth management techniques for those suffering significant impacts.

Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot director of the green economy, said: “We are committed to helping land managers to live alongside our most treasured and protected species.

"This additional funding clearly recognises that predation of livestock by sea eagles can have an impact on farms and crofts."